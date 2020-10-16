CX Institutional Boosts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

CX Institutional raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 134.6% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 59.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 784.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $741.00 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $778.83. The firm has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.92, a PEG ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $707.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $611.94.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $688.23.

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 55 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.13, for a total value of $36,582.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,136.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.21, for a total value of $1,197,845.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,471.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,880 shares of company stock valued at $20,504,788. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

