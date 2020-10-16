CX Institutional Sells 421 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

CX Institutional reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 41.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,682,000 after buying an additional 600,413 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 82,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 41,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,237,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amarillo National Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 78,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $162.75 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $170.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.43.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

