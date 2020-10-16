CX Institutional Decreases Position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

CX Institutional lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,382 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REGL. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 117,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 89,164 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $4,095,000. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of REGL stock opened at $56.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.64 and a 200 day moving average of $52.22. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $56.00.

