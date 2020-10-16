CX Institutional Sells 1,246 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

CX Institutional decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 30,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR stock opened at $61.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.21 and a 200-day moving average of $53.70. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.