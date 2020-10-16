Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional cut its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 28,375 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Best Buy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 33,875 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Best Buy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,430 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Best Buy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 901,538 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $51,387,000 after purchasing an additional 70,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 41,919 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy stock opened at $120.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.88. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74. The company has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

A number of analysts have commented on BBY shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.09.

In other Best Buy news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total value of $50,729,943.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 5,677 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $639,116.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 773,547 shares of company stock worth $89,257,157 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.