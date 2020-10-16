Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $272,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 258.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Diageo by 7,500.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 39.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DEO opened at $136.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.55. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $171.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.3623 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.45%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DEO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

