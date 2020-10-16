Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 444 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Rollins by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,922,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,765,000 after acquiring an additional 728,670 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 27.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,481,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,186,000 after buying an additional 528,207 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 7.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,479,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,309,000 after purchasing an additional 488,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 21.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,640,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,561,000 after purchasing an additional 285,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 603.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 260,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,058,000 after purchasing an additional 223,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $59.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $59.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 91.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Rollins had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $553.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

