Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 77,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,200,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 364.1% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 93,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 73,324 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of VLO opened at $41.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.78.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

