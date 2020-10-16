Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,933 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RIO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rio Tinto during the first quarter worth approximately $393,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Rio Tinto by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Rio Tinto by 133.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,674 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto during the first quarter worth approximately $4,772,000. Institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RIO opened at $60.55 on Friday. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $66.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $75.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.18.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

RIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Rio Tinto from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Investec raised Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

