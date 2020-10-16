Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 1,769 Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,921,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,304,000 after buying an additional 127,428 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,111,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,326,000 after purchasing an additional 924,200 shares in the last quarter. Valinor Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,450,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,786,000 after purchasing an additional 50,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,371,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,706,000 after purchasing an additional 723,229 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.95.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $150.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 123.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. Etsy Inc has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $154.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.57.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $428.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.37 million. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $9,996,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,996,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $100,227.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,190 shares in the company, valued at $296,219.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 341,752 shares of company stock worth $43,305,730. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

