Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,105 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 45,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $588,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 218.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 13,227 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYD opened at $28.89 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $20.79 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.77.

