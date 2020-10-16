Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,274 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 238.0% in the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 76,906,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,397,385,000 after purchasing an additional 54,149,658 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $162,401,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $44,021,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 31.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,306,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,464 shares during the period. Finally, LSP Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $35,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPD. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

Shares of EPD opened at $17.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.53. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $29.22. The stock has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.42.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.18%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.79%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $170,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,958,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,350,819.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $345,300. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

