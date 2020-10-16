Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $240,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $462,000.

Get Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PTH opened at $145.86 on Friday. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $69.41 and a twelve month high of $149.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.90.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.