Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $31.24 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.48.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

