Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $358,000 Holdings in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,294 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COMT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 122.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $767,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 166.3% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 25,245 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT opened at $25.34 on Friday. iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $33.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average is $24.03.

