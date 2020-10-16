Tiaa Fsb Trims Stock Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1,097.0% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 597.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $42.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.06. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Thomas Nichols Thompson bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TFC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

