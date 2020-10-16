Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Corning were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in Corning by 49.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Corning by 303.3% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus increased their target price on Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 54,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $1,783,154.99. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $888,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 283,163 shares of company stock worth $8,912,917 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 349.63, a P/E/G ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Corning had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.