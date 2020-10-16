Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 4,848 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 718.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 53,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 292.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG opened at $65.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.06. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $158.40.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 65.60%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.19%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.29.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

