4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR) Rating Increased to Neutral at Compass Point

4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Compass Point from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.89% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of 4Licensing in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of 4Licensing in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 4Licensing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of 4Licensing in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of 4Licensing in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.18.

4Licensing stock opened at $58.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.63. 4Licensing has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $62.59.

4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $1.53. The company had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.15 million.

In other 4Licensing news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 7,856,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $366,735,491.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 4Licensing stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in 4Licensing Corp (OTCMKTS:FOUR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 208,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.27% of 4Licensing at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About 4Licensing

4Licensing Corporation is a licensing company and technology company specializing in the sports and specialty brands. The Company operates through two segments: Entertainment and Brand Licensing, and IsoBLOX and Sports Licensing/Distribution. Through its subsidiaries, it licenses merchandising rights to children’s television series, properties and product concepts, builds brands through licensing, develops ideas and concepts for licensing, and plans to forge new licensing relationships in the sports industry, as well as developing private label goods to be sold to retail or directly to consumers.

