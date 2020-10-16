Tiaa Fsb Sells 10,327 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,327 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Standpoint Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Shares of HPE opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average of $9.69. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -494.00, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

