Tiaa Fsb Lowers Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,495 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,846 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of WBA stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.56. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $34.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WBA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.