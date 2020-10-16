Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Position Lessened by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $7,116,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,795,180.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XEL opened at $72.20 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $74.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.96.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%.

XEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Argus cut Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

