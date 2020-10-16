Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 40,024 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 7.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 533,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,024 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $13,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 13.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 539,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,670,000 after buying an additional 64,439 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 15.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,638,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,252,000 after buying an additional 482,162 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 31.3% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL opened at $26.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average of $25.68. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $32.77.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

