Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Position Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,260 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Qorvo worth $13,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Qorvo by 212.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Qorvo by 4,185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $181,108.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,954,580.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 8,762 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $1,151,151.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,507,101.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,658 shares of company stock valued at $3,151,072. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QRVO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Qorvo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Qorvo from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Qorvo from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded Qorvo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Qorvo from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.05.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $135.96 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $140.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.17.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $787.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.91 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

