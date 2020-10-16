Nelson Gentiletti Purchases 5,000 Shares of Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP) Stock

Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP) CFO Nelson Gentiletti acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $36,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,326.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of LOOP opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $322.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 0.71. Loop Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 20.53, a current ratio of 20.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76.
Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Loop Industries Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOOP. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 52.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the second quarter worth $792,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Loop Industries by 95.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Loop Industries by 10.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.
About Loop Industries
Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.
