Nelson Gentiletti Purchases 5,000 Shares of Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP) Stock

Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP) CFO Nelson Gentiletti acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $36,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,326.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of LOOP opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $322.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 0.71. Loop Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 20.53, a current ratio of 20.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Loop Industries Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Loop Industries in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOOP. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 52.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the second quarter worth $792,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Loop Industries by 95.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Loop Industries by 10.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

