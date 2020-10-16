Jr. Fred W. Fairclough Sells 2,000 Shares of Alterola Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:ALTA) Stock

Alterola Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:ALTA) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $44,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,430.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ALTA stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.70. Alterola Biotech Inc has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $31.27.

Alterola Biotech (OTCMKTS:ALTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $31.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 million.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alterola Biotech in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alterola Biotech stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Alterola Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:ALTA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Alterola Biotech Company Profile

Alterola Biotech, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of nutrition and health chewing gums with natural based ingredients in the United States. Its products under development include appetite suppressors, cholesterol suppressors, antioxidant gums, motion sickness suppressors, and vitamin gums.

