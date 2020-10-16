Steve Gorlin Buys 4,718 Shares of BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Stock

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Director Steve Gorlin purchased 4,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $44,443.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,743.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Steve Gorlin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Steve Gorlin bought 15,000 shares of BioVie stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00.

On Friday, October 9th, Steve Gorlin bought 282 shares of BioVie stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.61 per share, with a total value of $2,710.02.

Shares of NASDAQ BIVI opened at $10.29 on Friday. BioVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.54.

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. It develops BIV201, which completed Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was formerly known as NanoAntibiotics, Inc and changed its name to BioVie Inc in July 2016.

