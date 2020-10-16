Fir Tree Capital Management Lp Sells 50,027 Shares of Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY) Stock

Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY) Director Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 50,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $46,024.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fir Tree Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 29th, Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 441,883 shares of Amplify Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $428,626.51.

AMPY stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $28.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64. Amplify Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $7.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $35.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. Amplify Energy had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.15%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Amplify Energy by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10,202 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amplify Energy by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 38,293 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amplify Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Northland Securities cut shares of Amplify Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

