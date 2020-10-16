John Schlederer Buys 200,000 Shares of Academies Australasia Group Limited (AKG.AX) (ASX:AKG) Stock

Academies Australasia Group Limited (AKG.AX) (ASX:AKG) insider John Schlederer bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.27 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$53,000.00 ($37,857.14).

John Schlederer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, John Schlederer bought 354,818 shares of Academies Australasia Group Limited (AKG.AX) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.29 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$102,542.40 ($73,244.57).

On Tuesday, August 4th, John Schlederer bought 35,301 shares of Academies Australasia Group Limited (AKG.AX) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$7,942.73 ($5,673.38).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Academies Australasia Group Limited (AKG.AX)’s payout ratio is 103.45%.

About Academies Australasia Group Limited (AKG.AX)

Academies Australasia Group Limited provides training and education services in Australia and Singapore. The company primarily offers English language, senior high school, Singapore government school preparatory certificate, diploma, advanced diploma, and bachelor and master degree courses. It operates 18 licensed colleges offering approximately 150 qualifications.

