Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. Sells 15,800 Shares of Novo Resources Corp (CVE:NVO) Stock

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Novo Resources Corp (CVE:NVO) insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. sold 15,800 shares of Novo Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.43, for a total value of C$54,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,962,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$99,341,951.24.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, October 13th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. sold 36,400 shares of Novo Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.48, for a total value of C$126,672.00.
  • On Friday, October 9th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. sold 48,100 shares of Novo Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.44, for a total value of C$165,464.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 7th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. sold 34,900 shares of Novo Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.27, for a total value of C$114,123.00.
  • On Monday, October 5th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. sold 24,100 shares of Novo Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.33, for a total value of C$80,253.00.
  • On Tuesday, September 29th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. sold 23,700 shares of Novo Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.49, for a total value of C$82,713.00.
  • On Thursday, August 13th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. sold 54,100 shares of Novo Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.49, for a total value of C$188,809.00.

CVE:NVO opened at C$3.33 on Friday. Novo Resources Corp has a 12-month low of C$1.41 and a 12-month high of C$4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.28 million and a P/E ratio of -37.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.97.

Novo Resources Company Profile

Novo Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, evaluates, acquires, and explores for gold properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company holds 100% interests in the Beatons Creek Paleoplacer gold project comprising 20 mining leases, exploration tenements, and tenement applications covering approximately 560 square kilometers; and the Karratha gold project covering approximately 6,021 square kilometers of mineral rights in the Karratha region.

