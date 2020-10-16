$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Steel Dynamics reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Steel Dynamics.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,744,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,228,000 after acquiring an additional 219,613 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 309,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 45,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $33.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.60. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $35.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steel Dynamics (STLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.