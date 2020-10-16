Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Analysts predict that Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings. Level One Bancorp posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.04 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $24.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 10.18%.

LEVL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Level One Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

NASDAQ LEVL opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $125.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.80. Level One Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $25.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,149,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 24.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. 45.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

