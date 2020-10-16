Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Analysts predict that Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings. Level One Bancorp posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.04 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $24.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 10.18%.

LEVL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Level One Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

NASDAQ LEVL opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $125.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.80. Level One Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $25.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,149,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 24.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. 45.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Level One Bancorp (LEVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL)

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Nelson Gentiletti Purchases 5,000 Shares of Loop Industries Inc Stock
Nelson Gentiletti Purchases 5,000 Shares of Loop Industries Inc Stock
Jr. Fred W. Fairclough Sells 2,000 Shares of Alterola Biotech Inc Stock
Jr. Fred W. Fairclough Sells 2,000 Shares of Alterola Biotech Inc Stock
Steve Gorlin Buys 4,718 Shares of BioVie Inc. Stock
Steve Gorlin Buys 4,718 Shares of BioVie Inc. Stock
Fir Tree Capital Management Lp Sells 50,027 Shares of Amplify Energy Corp Stock
Fir Tree Capital Management Lp Sells 50,027 Shares of Amplify Energy Corp Stock
John Schlederer Buys 200,000 Shares of Academies Australasia Group Limited Stock
John Schlederer Buys 200,000 Shares of Academies Australasia Group Limited Stock
Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. Sells 15,800 Shares of Novo Resources Corp Stock
Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. Sells 15,800 Shares of Novo Resources Corp Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report