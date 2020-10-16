Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give The Boeing (NYSE:BA) a $225.00 Price Target

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) has been assigned a $225.00 target price by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s previous close.

BA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded The Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. 140166 dropped their price target on The Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.82.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $164.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.12 and a 200-day moving average of $162.24. The stock has a market cap of $92.71 billion, a PE ratio of -32.52 and a beta of 1.37. The Boeing has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $377.42.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.82) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing will post -10.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 34,302,591 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,287,665,000 after buying an additional 1,577,087 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,556,991,000 after buying an additional 3,997,531 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,734,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,600,997,000 after buying an additional 769,205 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 84,338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,730,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $713,677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.