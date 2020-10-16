Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.70 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB set a $7.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Peel Hunt began coverage on Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.45.

AUY stock opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.36. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 15.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

