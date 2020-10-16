Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.37% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Allegheny for the third quarter of 2020 have moved up over the past month. The company is likely to benefit from strength in its defense business as well as the joint venture with Tsingshan. Allegheny is also focused on improving its cost structure. The company’s cost-reduction actions are likely to support to the bottom line in 2020. However, the ongoing section 232 tariffs on A&T Stainless joint venture and the impacts of the coronavirus are exerting pressure on profitability. Lower demand in aerospace and consumer electronics markets is also exerting pressure on the company’s margins. Allegheny is also facing challenges in High Performance Metals and Components (HPMC) segment. The company’s high debt level is another concern. It has also underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year.”

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ATI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet cut Allegheny Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen cut Allegheny Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegheny Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.07.

Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.58. Allegheny Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $24.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.64.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATI. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegheny Technologies (ATI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.