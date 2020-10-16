SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Shares Gap Up to $5.30

SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.30, but opened at $5.77. SCYNEXIS shares last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 2,522 shares traded.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCYX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SCYNEXIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.79.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.12. The firm has a market cap of $55.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.54.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCYX. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 263.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 395,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 19.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 104,805 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 101,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 340.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter.
About SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX)
SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.
Featured Story: Day Trading
Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.