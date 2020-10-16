SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Shares Gap Up to $5.30

SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.30, but opened at $5.77. SCYNEXIS shares last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 2,522 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCYX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SCYNEXIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.12. The firm has a market cap of $55.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.54.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.24. On average, equities analysts predict that SCYNEXIS Inc will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCYX. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 263.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 395,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 19.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 104,805 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 101,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 340.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter.

About SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX)

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

