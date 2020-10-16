Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) Shares Gap Up to $0.79

Shares of Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.79, but opened at $0.86. Iconix Brand Group shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 8,522 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Iconix Brand Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Get Iconix Brand Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $8.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87.

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The brand management company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.28 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Iconix Brand Group stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the brand management company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 4.22% of Iconix Brand Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Iconix Brand Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICON)

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Iconix Brand Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iconix Brand Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.