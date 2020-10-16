Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Gap Up to $0.62

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.62, but opened at $0.68. Centennial Resource Development shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 62,696 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Centennial Resource Development to $0.80 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $0.95 to $0.80 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Centennial Resource Development from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $1.25 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.14.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 6.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $90.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.38 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 69.80% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO George S. Glyphis bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,273,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,077.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,450. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverstone Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 18.8% during the second quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 83,459,210 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,279,000 after acquiring an additional 13,193,173 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 609.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,531,338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after buying an additional 14,200,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,762,734 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 2,872,645 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 899.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,158,945 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 4,642,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 121.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,558,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 1,952,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.