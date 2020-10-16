Dunxin Financial (NYSE:DXF) Shares Gap Up to $0.95

Shares of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE:DXF) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.95, but opened at $1.08. Dunxin Financial shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 5,655 shares trading hands.

Dunxin Financial Company Profile (NYSE:DXF)

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited engages in the microfinance lending business in Hubei, China. It provides consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans that are secured by assets as collateral or guaranteed by a third party to individuals; micro, small, and medium sized enterprises; and sole proprietors.

