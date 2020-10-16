Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) Shares Gap Up to $0.50

Shares of Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.50, but opened at $0.57. Neos Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 2,581 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.72.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Neos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEOS. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 391,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 248,272 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 102.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 354,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 179,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,647,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 55,147 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 23.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 15,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

About Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS)

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

