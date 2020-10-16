Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) Shares Gap Up to $0.50

Shares of Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.50, but opened at $0.57. Neos Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 2,581 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.
The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.72.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEOS. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 391,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 248,272 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 102.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 354,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 179,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,647,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 55,147 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 23.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 15,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.98% of the company’s stock.
About Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS)
Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.
