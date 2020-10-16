Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Shares Gap Up to $1.55

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSE:BTN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.55, but opened at $1.77. Ballantyne Strong shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 5,848 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in various business activities focused on serving the entertainment, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Entertainment, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Strong Entertainment segment manufactures projection screens and customized screen support systems; and manufactures and distributes screens to theme parks, museums, and schools as well as for special events.

