Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Shares Gap Up to $1.55

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSE:BTN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.55, but opened at $1.77. Ballantyne Strong shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 5,848 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile (NYSE:BTN)

Ballantyne Strong, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in various business activities focused on serving the entertainment, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Entertainment, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Strong Entertainment segment manufactures projection screens and customized screen support systems; and manufactures and distributes screens to theme parks, museums, and schools as well as for special events.

