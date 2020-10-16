OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Shares Gap Up to $1.46

OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.46, but opened at $1.68. OncoCyte shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 2,566,957 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on OncoCyte from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Chardan Capital cut OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.75 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on OncoCyte from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million.

In related news, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews bought 40,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at $138,642.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 55,000 shares of company stock worth $73,850.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 13,210 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter.

OncoCyte Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.