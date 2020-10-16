Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Shares Gap Up to $0.46

Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.46, but opened at $0.54. Novan shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 4,626,892 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Novan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of -0.28.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. As a group, analysts predict that Novan Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVN. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Novan by 3,149.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50,389 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Novan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,108,000. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novan Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

