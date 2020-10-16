Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) Shares Gap Up to $2.98

Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.98, but opened at $3.56. Interpace Biosciences shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 572,556 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IDXG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interpace Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Interpace Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Interpace Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Interpace Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

The company has a market cap of $17.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Interpace Biosciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.29% of Interpace Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

