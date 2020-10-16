Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) Shares Gap Up to $2.98

Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.98, but opened at $3.56. Interpace Biosciences shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 572,556 shares.
Several research firms recently issued reports on IDXG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interpace Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Interpace Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Interpace Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Interpace Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.
The company has a market cap of $17.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.
About Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG)
Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.
