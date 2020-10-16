Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) Shares Gap Up to $4.61

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.61, but opened at $5.62. Taiwan Liposome shares last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 3,770 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TLC. ValuEngine raised shares of Taiwan Liposome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Liposome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Liposome in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Get Taiwan Liposome alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02. The firm has a market cap of $175.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83.

Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Taiwan Liposome had a negative net margin of 1,514.38% and a negative return on equity of 129.25%. The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC)

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX active drug loading technology enables the potential for reduced dosing frequency and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs to the desired site.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Liposome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Liposome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.