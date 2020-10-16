SAFE T GRP LTD/S (NASDAQ:SFET) Shares Gap Up to $1.10

SAFE T GRP LTD/S (NASDAQ:SFET) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.10, but opened at $1.36. SAFE T GRP LTD/S shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 87,186 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37. The stock has a market cap of $80,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SAFE T GRP LTD/S (NASDAQ:SFET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter. SAFE T GRP LTD/S had a negative net margin of 259.98% and a negative return on equity of 79.15%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SAFE T GRP LTD/S stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAFE T GRP LTD/S (NASDAQ:SFET) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 104,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 153.32% of SAFE T GRP LTD/S at the end of the most recent quarter.

SAFE T GRP LTD/S

Safe-T Group Ltd. develops and markets cyber security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud.

