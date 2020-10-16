NIO (NYSE:NIO) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.12

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.12 and last traded at $24.94, with a volume of 2495785 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NIO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIO from $17.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. NIO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average of $10.46.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 146.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $666,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of NIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIO during the third quarter valued at $637,000. 39.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIO Company Profile (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

