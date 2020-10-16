Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Shares Gap Up to $11.23

Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.23, but opened at $14.45. Thryv shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 47 shares.

In related news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 95,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $1,389,555.00.

About Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.

