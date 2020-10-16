Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.75

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.75 and last traded at $18.38, with a volume of 12258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.93.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.70. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -17.29, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.68 million. As a group, analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $350,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vertiv stock. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

