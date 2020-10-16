China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $39.46

Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.46 and last traded at $39.46, with a volume of 1552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.46.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.43, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.02.
China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.56 billion for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 0.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that China Petroleum & Chemical Corp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNP. Quantum Capital Management boosted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 113.9% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 2,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile (NYSE:SNP)
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.
